DWR: Mountain lion spotted in Holladay captured, relocated

HOLLADAY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A mountain lion spotted in the Holladay area has been captured and relocated, a statement from the the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says.

“DWR officials responded this morning and were able to locate the cougar and safely tranquilize it,” it says. “It has been relocated to a remote area.”

Holladay City officials had tweeted Thursday morning about the animal:

“We have had reports of a mountain lion spotted in the Canyon Cove area,” the tweet said. “Please keep pets and kids indoors.”

Unified Police Department also tweeted a link for those who might encounter a wild animal in the city in any future case:

“For information about dealing with wildlife near residential areas, check out Wild Aware Utah, a joint informational program by Utah’s Hogle Zoo, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, and Utah State University.”

Again, the animal in question is no longer a threat in the Salt Lake Valley.