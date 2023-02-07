DWR relocates moose that wandered onto playground at Millcreek school

MILLCREEK, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — State wildlife officials captured and relocated a moose that wandered onto a playground at a Millcreek elementary school Monday.

The Granite School District shared video and photos of the moose’s visit to Eastwood Elementary School, 3305 S. Wasatch Blvd., as well as its resulting capture by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

“Never a boring day at Eastwood Elementary,” the Facebook post states.

“Students had indoor recess this morning and during lunchtime, while our moose friend took his turn and checked out the playground.

“Thank you to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources for relocating the moose and keeping our students safe!”