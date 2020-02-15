DWR seeks information about geese illegally killed, dumped in Uinta County

UINTA COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking for the public’s help as officers investigate the illegal shooting and dumping of several geese.

Conservation officers responded in early February to a report of goose carcasses dumped south of the Ballard City Office, a news release from Utah DWR said.

Officers determined that eight geese had been shot and left to waste.

“The individuals who killed the geese also left litter alongside the carcasses,” the news release said.

Anyone who has any information relating to this incident, or details about any other wildlife crime, call the UTIP Hotline at 1-800-662-3337.

A reward may be available to anyone who provides information leading to the successful prosecution of the individual(s) responsible for this crime, according to the DWR statement.