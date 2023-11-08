DWR seeks public help in illegal, and bizarre, deer kill

By
Tim Gurrister
-
Photo: Utah Division of Natural Resources
CEDAR CITY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wildlife officials are reaching out to the public in their probe of a man who illegally shot a deer, then lobbed a boulder on the injured buck’s head.
“Conservation officers received a report of the incident from some concerned residents,” the state Division of Wildlife Resources said in a press release online. “The witnesses said they saw an individual shoot a buck deer along the Fremont Wash Road on the south side of the Beaver hunting unit on the evening of Oct. 14.
“The shot injured the deer, and the individual then began to throw several large boulders at the deer, one of which struck the animal in the head.”

The shooter then loaded the dead deer into the back of a beige pickup truck and left the area, the DWR said in the Monday night post, noting there were no deer hunts taking place in the area at that time.

“If you have any information, please report it by calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337 or by texting 847411. Learn more: bit.ly/464VWn0.”

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of this deer, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers in one of the following ways:

If you have information regarding this specific case, you can also contact DWR Officer Jeremy Butler at 435-310-0238. A reward may be available for information leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible, and requests for confidentiality are respected.

Every year, Utah conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2022, officers confirmed a total of 1,283 wild animals and fish were illegally killed, valued over $609,000.

                                                  o0o

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here