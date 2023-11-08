DWR seeks public help in illegal, and bizarre, deer kill

The shooter then loaded the dead deer into the back of a beige pickup truck and left the area, the DWR said in the Monday night post, noting there were no deer hunts taking place in the area at that time.
“If you have any information, please report it by calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337 or by texting 847411. Learn more: bit.ly/464VWn0.”
Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of this deer, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers in one of the following ways:
- By calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337
- The UTDWR Law Enforcement app
- By texting 847411
- Online through the DWR website; however, contact with an officer may be limited with this option
If you have information regarding this specific case, you can also contact DWR Officer Jeremy Butler at 435-310-0238. A reward may be available for information leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible, and requests for confidentiality are respected.
Every year, Utah conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2022, officers confirmed a total of 1,283 wild animals and fish were illegally killed, valued over $609,000.
- Officer Jeremy Butler
[email protected]
435-310-0238
