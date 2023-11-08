DWR seeks public help in illegal, and bizarre, deer kill

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wildlife officials are reaching out to the public in their probe of a man who illegally shot a deer, then lobbed a boulder on the injured buck’s head.

“Conservation officers received a report of the incident from some concerned residents,” the state Division of Wildlife Resources said in a press release online. “The witnesses said they saw an individual shoot a buck deer along the Fremont Wash Road on the south side of the Beaver hunting unit on the evening of Oct. 14.

“The shot injured the deer, and the individual then began to throw several large boulders at the deer, one of which struck the animal in the head.”