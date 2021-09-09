Eagle Mountain boy, 7, accidentally run over by father, flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in serious condition

Just after 8:00 PM a 7 year old @eaglemtncity boy was accidentally run over by his father near Unity Pass. @Intermountain LifeFlight took him to @primarychildren hospital in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/g7E1Bpw6gn — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) September 9, 2021

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Sept. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 7-year-old boy was transported by LifeFlight Wednesday evening after he was accidentally run over by his father in Eagle Mountain.

The accident happened near Unity Pass, a statement from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says.

UCSO spokesman Sgt. Spencer Cannon told Gephardt Daily at 9:30 p.m. that not much was known about the 8 p.m. accident because the father “scooped and ran, then called while he was driving, and stopped at Ridley’s (Family Market) for LifeFlight.”

The child was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Cannon said he believes the boy had been hanging onto or riding on the tailgate, but exact details are unconfirmed.

Cannon also said a rumor that spread saying there was an active shooter is completely false.

“For some reason either people have misinterpreted this incident or have created rumors of another incident. That rumor being that there was an active shooter on the loose. There is NOT an active shooter in the loose in Eagle Mountain!” he said in a follow-up tweet.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.