Eagle Mountain boy struck by car, thrown 70 feet, transported in critical condition

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, March 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Eagle Mountain boy riding a motorized scooter was struck by a car and thrown approximately 70 feet Wednesday afternoon.

The 13-year-old victim failed to stop at a stop sign as he was traveling west on Horizon Drive, Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s Office, told Gephardt Daily.

A woman driving south on Hummer Drive, which did not have a stop sign, entered the intersection and collided with the teen.

“He hit the car and was thrown about 70 feet,” Cannon said. “He was taken from the scene by ambulance because they could not get him stable enough for Life Flight.”

Cannon said the boy was taken to Timpanogos Hospital in Orem. A neighbor told Cannon the boy’s mother posted that he was later transported to Primary Children’s Hospital, but Cannon could not officially confirm that information.

Cannon said when the child was transported, he was breathing but not conscious, “and his breathing wasn’t good. He was in pretty critical condition. We don’t know what the outcome will be.”