Eagle Mountain girl reportedly ‘in fight for her life’ after fall from 2nd-story window

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Dec. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account is offering more information about an 8-year-old Eagle Mountain girl airlifted to a hospital Thursday after apparently falling from a second-story window at her home.

The girl, identified as Alma, was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital.

“She has multiple broken bones and a traumatic brain injury,” says the account, reportedly established by the girl’s great-aunt. “She is in a fight for her life right now, and this will be a long journey for her recovery.

“We as a family would like to help raise some funds to help the Harris family in any way we can. Meals, gas, medical bills. All at Christmas time. Please pray for this strong, sweet girl and her family at this delicate time and thank you for helping in any way possible!”

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene just before 5 p.m. Thursday, Utah County Sheriff Sgt. Spencer Cannon told Gephardt Daily that day. The child was conscious and breathing but bleeding from head wounds, Cannon said.

The Life Flight helicopter that transported the girl had to land at Brookhaven Elementary two blocks from where the incident occurred in a crowded residential neighborhood in the vicinity N. Mountain Field Drive. The child apparently fell through an open window when a screen gave way.

