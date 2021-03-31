Eagle Mountain man arrested on felony sexual abuse of a child charges

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, March 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Eagle Mountain man has been arrested on felony sexual abuse of a child charges.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Oscar Hernandez, 51, is facing charges of:

Three counts of sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony

Three counts of sodomy of a child, a first-degree felony

The victim, who is now an adult, came to the Provo Police station to report that when he was a child he was allegedly sexually molested by Hernandez, who was known to his family.

The victim said that starting when he was 11, the suspect would allegedly touch him inappropriately.

“The victim told me that the abuse went on for several years and happened several times a week for two to three years,” the arresting officer wrote.

Officials located Hernandez and brought him to the police station for an interview. He was read his Miranda rights and allegedly said he first started touching the victim when he was around 8 years old. He also allegedly admitted to touching four other juveniles, beginning around 1996.

“I am now working on following up with the additional victims and parents, as that was new information that came out in the interview with Oscar Hernandez,” the statement said.

The suspect was transported to Utah County Jail, where he is being held without bail.