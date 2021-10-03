Eagle Mountain man seriously injured as ATV falls down Lake Mountain embankment

LAKE MOUNTAIN, Utah County, Utah, Oct. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Eagle Mountain man sustained serious injuries Sunday morning in an ATV crash on Lake Mountain.

The accident happened at about 10 a.m., says a statement from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

“A 44-year-old Eagle Mountain man sustained serious injuries after he rolled 100 feet down a steep embankment,” the UCSO statement says.

“Intermountain Life Flight hoisted the man and a Unified Fire Authority ambulance took him to a hospital.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional information if more details are released.