Eagle Mountain man seriously injured as ATV falls down Lake Mountain embankment

LAKE MOUNTAIN, Utah County, Utah, Oct. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Eagle Mountain man sustained serious injuries Sunday morning in an ATV crash on Lake Mountain.
The accident happened at about 10 a.m., says a statement from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
“A 44-year-old Eagle Mountain man sustained serious injuries after he rolled 100 feet down a steep embankment,” the UCSO statement says.
“Intermountain Life Flight hoisted the man and a Unified Fire Authority ambulance took him to a hospital.”
Gephardt Daily will have additional information if more details are released.
1 of 3