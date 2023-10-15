Eagle Mountain man wanted in domestic violence incident

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Oct. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement officers in Utah County and across the state of are searching for an Eagle Mountain man wanted for aggravated assault in a domestic violence incident in which he allegedly choked a woman and threatened to kill her.

According to a press release issued by Sgt. Spencer Cannon, public information officer for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, a woman called 911 Saturday afternoon and said Yosvany-Armando Cruz-Lopez, 44, who was away working as a truck driver, called and threatened that if she left their house with their child he would kill her.”

Cannon said the two had argued the night before.

“During that argument she said that Cruz, who also goes by the name Gio Cruz, used a rope or a cord of some kind and choked her so she couldn’t breath. Cruz may also be armed with a small caliber handgun.”

Deputies stayed with her until later this evening when he texted her and asked her to come pick him up. When deputies went to that location they could not find Cruz.

Cannon said Cruz faces an aggravated assault charge for domestic violence, a third degree felony, and a charge of domestic violence in the presence of a child, also a third degree felony.

Anyone who sees Cruz is asked to call Central Utah Dispatch at (801) 798-5600. If the situation is urgent, call 911 instead of the non-emergency line.