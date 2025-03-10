Eagle Mountain mother jailed for alleged homicide after bathtub drowning of infant girl

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, March 10, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — An Eagle Mountain mother who reportedly told Utah County deputies she drank a large amount of alcohol Thursday night before falling asleep in a filled bathtub while holding her 2-month old baby has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of the infant girl.

Taylor Nichole Trusty, 24, was booked for investigation of alleged negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor, and damaging a place of confinement, a third-degree felony.

The felony is related to allegedly spitting while in the patrol car.

Deputies were summoned in the early hours of Friday. The UCSO detective who filed the arrest documents wrote that the crime scene was in the basement of a single family residence.

Officers on scene “explained that the 2-month-old baby girl had been in the bathtub with her mother, Ms. Taylor Nichole Trusty, when Taylor had fallen asleep for an unknown period of time,” the affidavit says.

“Taylor’s other child … had entered the bathroom to find Taylor unconscious and the 2-month old baby girl face-down in the bath water.

Trusty got out of the tub and put the baby, who was not breathing, in a towel, “and began patting her on the back, hoping to restart the 2-month-old-baby girl’s breathing.”

The older child, who is 7, went to find her grandmother within the residence and asked her to call emergency services.

Trusty told officers that between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., she had consumed three or four shots of hard liquor and an estimated two bottles of an alcoholic seltzer beverage.

The officer wrote that, “acting with criminal negligence, Ms. Taylor Nichole Trusty caused the death of her 2-month-old baby girl by ignoring, or disregarding the obvious safety risk of having the infant girl in a bathtub with her after consuming alcohol, combined with Taylor’s statement that she regularly falls asleep during her long baths, Probable Cause exists” to arrest Trusty for negligent homicide, the statement says.

Upon arriving at the jail, the detective noted a substances that appeared to be saliva on the center console. After asking Trusty if she had spit in the vehicle, “Taylor responded, ‘no sir’ in a tone of defiance.”

A charge damaging a jail or other place of confinement, a third-degree felony, was added.

Trusty was ordered held without bail.