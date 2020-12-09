Eagle View Elementary 7th grade moved to online learning

ROOSEVELT, Utah, Dec. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Eagle View Elementary school in Roosevelt will move partially online due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“As a precaution, the 7th grade at Eagle View Elementary moved to online learning today, Dec. 9, for a period of two weeks following a third confirmed case of COVID-19 since Dec. 2,” said a news release from Uintah School District.

Parents and guardians of 7th grade students were notified of the transition to online learning Wednesday morning by the school secretaries, the news release said. Eagle View Principal Chris Jones will follow up with the parents and guardians of these students later today.

“There are currently 33 students enrolled in the 7th grade at Eagle View,” the news release said. “They have been cohorted this year. Based on contact tracing, the district believes this outbreak is isolated to the 7th grade.”

Uintah School District is following existing guidance from the state of Utah regarding what constitutes a COVID-19 outbreak in a classroom. In this instance, the “Seven-day test and return” protocol does not apply.

The timing of the move to online instruction will take Eagle View’s 7th graders up to the Christmas break, which begins Dec. 23. Students are expected to return to in-person learning when classes resume on Jan. 4.