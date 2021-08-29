Early morning argument ends with man Ogden man in hospital, woman in jail

OGDEN, Utah, August 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man was sent to the hospital early Sunday morning after a knife thrown during an argument hit him in the face.

Police were called to the area of 1500 Rushton Street just before 3 a.m. for reports of an assault.

When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a non-life threatening cut to his face.

Investigators tell Gephardt Daily during an argument between the man and a woman, she threw a number of items at him including the knife.

The man was taken to a hospital.

The woman was arrested and booked into the Weber County Jail.