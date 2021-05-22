Early morning blaze causes extensive damage to Roy home

ROY, Utah, May 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy Fire Department crews responded to a report of a structure fire early Saturday morning and arrived to find a home spewing smoke and flames.

Battalion Chief Jake Rast said the single-family residence, at 4436 S. 2350 West, was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.

“No occupants, no pets, no injuries,” Rast told Gephardt Daily. “The fire is under investigation to determine the cause and where it started.”

No dollar estimate of loss was immediately available, but Rast said damage to the home was extensive.

Responding units were Ladder 31, Engine 32, Rescue 31, Engine 41, Engine 102, Battalion 112, Chief 31, Chief 32, Battalion 31, Ladder 4, and Ambulance 81.

Crews arrived on scene at 12:22 a.m. and were cleaning up at 2:30 a.m.