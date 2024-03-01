Early morning fire destroys Lehi home

LEHI, Utah, March 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Lehi family safely evacuated but lost their home in a fire Thursday morning.

Crews responded early Thursday morning to a residential fire and arrived to find “heavy fire conditions,” the Lehi Fire Department said on social media Friday.

“Crews attempted to make entry but due to the conditions, defensive fire tactics were utilized,” the post says.

Firefighters were on scene nearly 12 hours putting out hot spots, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family who lost their home,” the post says.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. American Fork Fire and Rescue also responded to assist.