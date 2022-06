SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, June 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Fire District and North Summit Fire are at the scene of a semi that caught fire while hauling cars.

The incident is on Interstate 80, near mile marker 113, according to information shared by Park City Fire District.

Eastbound lands are closed at Echo Junction while officials investigate and clear the scene.

According to the UDOT traffic site, the road could reopen as soon as 5:45 p.m. Check the site for updates.