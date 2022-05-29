EB I-80 collector lanes to SB I-15 closed due to semi rollover, gas spill, need to move nutty cargo

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 28, 3022 (Gephardt Daily) — Eastbound Interstate 80 collector lanes to southbound Interstate 15 closed Saturday afternoon due to a semi rollover.

“It’s going to take a significant amount of time to offload and get back on its wheels,” Major Jeff Nigbur, Utah Highway Patrol, wrote in a 3:24 p.m. tweet.

At 6:30 p.m., UHP Corp. Vargas told Gephardt Daily some lanes could be closed until 10 or 10:30 p.m. due extra cleanup required after the semi experienced a gas leak.

Vargas said the cargo was almonds, although she was not sure how they were packaged, which would affect offload time. Vargas said the semi driver suffered only minor injuries.