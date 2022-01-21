Eccles reschedules ‘Hamilton’ after COVID-19 closure, adds new performance

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The final two weeks of the touring show “Hamilton,” which were cancelled by COVID-19 cases among key cast members, has been rescheduled.

“Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles is thrilled to announce that the final two weeks of the Salt Lake City engagement of ‘Hamilton’ (Jan. 12–23) have been rescheduled,” a statement from producers says.

“‘Hamilton’ will now reopen Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 and play through Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.”

And an additional performance has been announced for Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m. It goes on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Once available, tickets will go on sale through Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com.

“We are grateful for the patience of our audience as we worked to announce this quick rescheduling of ‘Hamilton,” the Broadway at the Eccles statement says. “”Keeping ‘Hamilton’ in Salt Lake City just a little longer is only possible thanks to our partners at

Salt Lake County, our friends at Live at the Eccles and, of course, the wonderful team at ‘Hamilton.'”

For the rescheduled performances there is nothing for patrons to do at this time, their seats remain secure, and their original ticket will be honored for the new performance dates outlined below.

Performance schedule:

Original Dates → New Dates

Wednesday, Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m. → Wednesday, Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m. → Thursday, Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m. → Friday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2 p.m. → Saturday, Feb. 5, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 8 p.m. → Saturday, Feb. 5, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16, 1 p.m. → Sunday, Feb. 6, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16, 7 p.m. → Sunday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m. → Tuesday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m. → Wednesday, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m. → Thursday, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m. → Friday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22, 2 p.m. → Saturday, Feb. 12, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22, 8 p.m. → Saturday, Feb. 12, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23, 1 p.m. → Sunday, Feb. 13, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23, 7 p.m. → Sunday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m.

The “Hamilton” digital drawing also will resume, making a limited number of tickets available for $10 each.

The drawing will open Monday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. and will close at noon Thursday, Jan. 27, and will cover all performances on Jan. 27 and Feb. 1-13. To enter the drawing, use the official app for “Hamilton,” now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).