Eight displaced after fire engulfs 4-story Taylorsville residence

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Eight people were displaced Wednesday evening after fire engulfed a four story split-level house in Taylorsville.

At about 5:45 p.m., 25 firefighters were called to the scene, 5479 S. 3535 West, and found flames on every level and “pretty much in every single room,” Unified Fire Authority spokesman Patrick Costin told Gephardt Daily.

All residents, believed to include related children and adults, escaped without injury, Costin said. The family had no pets.

“They showed up and the fire was extensive,” Costin said of the one-alarm fire. “There was no problem putting the fire out. They’re estimating $250,000 damage.”

Firefighters remained on the scene at 7 p.m., looking for hotspots, Costin said at that time. Investigators were on scene, and had not yet announced a suspected cause for the blaze.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.