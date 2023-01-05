Eight people found dead inside southern Utah home

ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Eight people have been found dead inside a southern Utah home

According to an online statement posted Wednesday night by the Enoch City Government, officers were called to a home on the 4900 north block of Albert Drive for a welfare check. Enoch is in Iron County.

“Officers checked the residence and found three adults and five minors deceased inside the home. Each appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds,” the statement said.

“At this time, we do not believe there was a threat to the public or that we are or that there are any suspects at large.

“The investigation is still active and more information will be provided at a later time.”

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.