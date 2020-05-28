Elderly couple killed in St. George single-vehicle crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An elderly couple were killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in St. George.

“At approximately 10:15 a.m. this morning a newer Honda truck, travelling east on Indian Hills Drive, passed through the light at Hilton Drive and struck a structural column in front of Moto Zoo,” said a news release from St. George Police Department. “The truck was occupied by a husband and wife, ages in the late 80s and early 90s.”

Both occupants of the vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries at the time of the collision, the news release said. The female occupant passed away on scene. The male occupant was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance but succumbed to his injuries and passed away despite life-saving efforts.