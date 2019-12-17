Elk Ridge porch pirate steals box of Cottonelle toilet paper — then returns it

ELK RIDGE, Utah, Dec. 17, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A porch pirate in Elk Ridge was caught on surveillance footage allegedly stealing a box of toilet paper — and then returning it.

“Do you know him/her?” said a tweet from Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon. “It is kind of a crappy deal. Stole a case of Cottonelle toilet paper. When the thief discovered what the box contained (it said “Cottonelle” on the box!) he/she returned it over the backyard fence. At least it was unused.”

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the UCSO on 801-851-4000.