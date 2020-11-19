Elko Police: Boy, 10, shot dead; 12-year-old boy being questioned as suspect

ELKO, Nevada, Nov. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 10-year-old Elko boy was shot and killed Wednesday while at the house of a 12-year-old boy who police say is the shooter in the case.

Lt. Mike Palhegyi, Elko Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that a call came in at about 3:55 p.m. Wednesday reporting a child who was bleeding and unresponsive.

“Some officers were dispatched to the residence, and a 10-year-old boy was found with a single gunshot wound to the chest,” he said. “Medical personnel arrived, but the boy was deceased.”

Palhegyi said he is “95% sure” the residence where the shooting took place was that of the older boy, and the younger boy was a visitor.

Palhegyi told Gephardt Daily it is too soon to say whether the shooting was an accident or a homicide.

“That’s what we don’t know,” he said. “Any time we have a gunshot death we investigate it as a homicide. That’s what we are trying to determine now. We are talking with the other kids in the house, and detectives are doing interviews, trying to piece together what happened.

“It’s going to take more work before we can say whether this was a tragic accident or on purpose.”