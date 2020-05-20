Elko police searching for mother, 10-month-old son, missing since Friday

ELKO, Nevada, May 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Elko police are searching for a mother and her 10-month-old son missing since Friday.

A Facebook post from Elko Police Department said Kammie Warner and her son Kasin were last seen in Elko following a domestic violence incident with the child’s father.

“She was last known to be driving a recently purchased 2006 black Jeep Commander Sport with a temporary Nevada paper license plate of NX239770. Kammie has recently been traveling between locations in Idaho and Nevada. Kammie has not contacted any family or friends since May 15.”

Warner left her cell phone with a relative on May 14 prior to traveling to Elko from Idaho.

“The child’s father has been cooperating and is also concerned for Kammie and Kasin’s welfare,” the post said.

Anyone who has information on the mother and son’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Steve Spring at the Elko Police Department at 775-777-7327, Elko central dispatch at 775-777-7300 or 911. The reference number in this case is 2020-09031.