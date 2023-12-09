Embattled Utah AG Sean Reyes won’t seek re-election

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Embattled Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes announced Friday that he will not seek re-election after saying this fall that hoped to serve a fourth term.

The Reyes announcement began his recounting of what he characterized his top victories, and at about 4:39 minutes in his speech (linked below), switched to his decision to finish his current term, but not seek another.

The announcement comes after scrutiny of his relationship with Tim Ballard and Ballard’s organzanition, Operation Underground Railroad (OUR), allegedly set up to rescue children caught in human trafficking. Ballard now faces accusations of sexual assault, and last month, a legislative subcommittee approved an audit into the AG’s relationship, in his capacity as an elected official, with Ballard.

In addition, Reyes has been named in a civil lawsuit that accuses him of trying to intimidate a critic of Operation Underground Railroad.

In his Friday statement, Reyes said he has talked with the people who say they were Ballard’s victims.

“Over the course of multiple days, I sat with these women and one man, all with their attorneys present. After hearing their stories in person, I believe them,” Reyes said. “As and I’m heartbroken for what they’ve endured and the trauma that they will face their entire lives. I apologized to each of them that my past friendship with Tim Ballard and strong association with OUR contributed to an environment that made them feel powerless and without a voice to fight back for many years.”

Reyes said earlier in his speech that serving as an elected official “was not easy, but it has been worth every sacrifice. As a son of an immigrant family from humble beginnings, and the first statewide elected minority in Utah history. I’m living proof of the American dream and serving the people of Utah has truly been a dream and honor for me. That is why I have very mixed emotions about my announcement today that I will not see a fourth term in office with the filing deadline in Utah just one month away. I wanted to be clear, I will serve my current term as AG throughout 2024 but will not be running for re-election.”

Reyes thanked former Gov. Gary Herbert for appointing him to the office, to which Reyes subsequently was re-elected.

“And thank you to all of my supporters, donors, volunteers and friends for your confidence and encouragement over three successful elections. With your help, we have accomplished so much good for the state.”

To view a full recording of the Reyes speech, click the link below.