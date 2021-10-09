Emergency crews at scene of fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Wall Ave. in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and emergency crews responded to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Friday night on Wall Avenue, south of 12th Street.

Police at the scene confirmed that a male pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle and died as a result of his injuries.

The accident occurred at about 8 p.m.

Officers with the Ogden Police Department blocked traffic on Wall from 12th Street to about 17th Street, while cones prevented drivers leaving the WinCo parking lot from accessing the scene.

Crash scene investigators were expected to be at the accident well past midnight.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.