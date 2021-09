HOOPER, Utah, Sept. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to a local hospital Thursday after a small plane crashed in Weber County.

“Today at approximately 3:44 p.m. crews from Weber Fire, Roy Fire and Weber County Sheriff’s responded to a report of a Plane Crash in Hooper,” a statement from the Weber Fire District says.

“The plane had two occupants, one occupant was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. There was a small fuel leak and no fire.”