Emergency crews respond to plane crash in mountains east of Provo

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews are responding to a reported plane crash east of Provo.

“Intermountain Life Flight en route to a downed aircraft along Squaw Peak road in the mountains east of Provo,” says an initial tweet from the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office, issued at 12:49 p.m. Tuesday.

According to reports, the Provo Fire Department, Provo Police and Utah County Search and Rescue have also been called in.

Reports of possible fatalities have not yet been confirmed by the UCSO.

Image: Utah County Sheriff’s Office