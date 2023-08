LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan City Fire crews responded Monday after a loaded semi overturned and spilled its cargo in Logan Canyon.

“Engine 71, Rescue 120, and Battalion 70 responded,” says a statement from the LCFD.

“There were only minor injuries to one of the two occupants of the semi. That individual was transported to an area hospital.

“The truck had been carrying baking flour.”