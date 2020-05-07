Emergency repairs force closure of Washington Blvd. at North St. in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, May 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The intersection of Washington Boulevard and North Street in Ogden is temporarily closed on Thursday.

A social media post from the Ogden City Police Department says the closure is for repairs. Washington Boulevard is at 400 East.

“Washington Blvd. is closed in both directions at North Street (400 North) while crews perform emergency repairs,” the statement says.

“North Street is also closed in both directions at the intersection. We anticipate the closures will be in place for much of the day. Please plan alternate route.”