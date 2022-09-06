Emergency responders on scene of pickup fire that sparked grass fire in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews are on the scene of a pickup truck fire that caused a grass fire in Summit County.

“PCFD currently on scene of a vehicle fire that caused a brush fire,” says a statement issued by the Park City Fire District.”

The roadway is impacted on westbound Interstate 80 at mile parker 137.

“Multiple units from PCFD and UFA (Unified Fire Authority) are on scene,” says a PCFD post shared just before noon.

A Utah Department of Transportation alert says three traffic lanes are closed, and the roadway could be impacted for as long as eight hours.

