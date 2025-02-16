Emergency response continues at Green River Tunnel crash site on I-80 in Wyoming

GREEN RIVER, Wyoming, Feb. 16, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – Emergency operations are still underway in western Wyoming, where search crews are attempting to secure and clear the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash in the Green River Tunnel on Interstate 80.

At least two people died, and an unknown number were injured in the multi-vehicle collision, which happened Friday about 11:37 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the tunnel near milepost 90.

The crash led to an intense fire which has hampered rescue and recovery efforts, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Traffic engineers say the westbound tunnel suffered extensive fire damage, including fallen electrical equipment and lighting, as well as heavy soot accumulation.

As of early Sunday morning, westbound traffic on I-80 continued to be diverted at mile marker 91, while eastbound traffic is being rerouted at mile marker 89 through Green River.

“My heart is broken for the families and loved ones of the victims of this terrible crash,” said WYDOT Director Darin Westby. “My thoughts and prayers go out to all who are involved. WYDOT and WHP remain on scene to assist local emergency responders and provide additional support and traffic control.””

Efforts to remove damaged and abandoned vehicles are ongoing, with WHP coordinating with local wrecker companies. As responders work to clear the tunnel and restore safe travel, authorities emphasize patience and cooperation from the public.

Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

Photo courtesy Wyoming Highway Patrol