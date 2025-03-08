Emery Co. deputies seize drugs, guns during Interstate 70 busts

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, March 7, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Emery County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two significant drug and gun seizures on Interstate 70.

“Although we don’t always report on the seizures, they happen frequently,” the ECSO statement says.

“These pictures are from two seizures on I-70 by Deputy Egan Smith and K-9 Deputy Dak. Both were seizures of marijuana. One seizure was 25 pounds and the other was 23 pounds. The 23 pound seizure included firearms.

“It is illegal to traffic illegal controlled substances in the state of Utah and it violates additional laws to traffic firearms while in possession of controlled substances. The three small objects on the hood of the patrol vehicle are switches to turn semi-automatic handguns into fully automatic handguns, also illegal in the state of Utah.

“Luckily the guns were not used during the incident.”