EMERY COUNTY, Utah, March 23, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Green River Fire crews responded to a structure fire Sunday morning.

“At 8:30 a.m., the Green River Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 620 W. Main St.,” a statement from the department says.

“No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

“Thank you Green River EMS, City of Green River, and Emery Fire for your support.”