Emery County Search and Rescue responds after man falls from cliff

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, April 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Emery County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue crews were called to action Friday after a man was injured after fall in the rugged outback.

“A male fell off a cliff and needed immediate attention,” says a statement issued by the group.

“Thanks to everyone involved including DPS and Classic for helicopter support.

“Prayers are with the male, and everyone please be careful this Easter weekend.”

