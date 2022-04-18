Emery County Search and Rescue responds to hiker falls Friday, Saturday



EMERY COUNTY, Utah, April 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Emery County Search and Rescue and the Emery County Sheriff’s Department were called out both Friday and Saturday on reports of a climber falling from a cliff.

We “were called out for the second time in a row Saturday, April 16th,” says an issue on the Saturday rescue. “A male fell off a cliff and needed immediate attention.

“The search was hampered by high winds and a remote location. Thanks to everyone involved, including DPS and Classic for helicopter support. Prayers are with the family.”

A statement on the Friday incident, also offering limited details, was issued earlier.

“Emery County Search and Rescue and the Emery County Sheriff’s Department was called out Friday, April 15th. A male fell off a cliff and needed immediate attention.

“Thanks to everyone involved including DPS and Classic for helicopter support. Prayers are with the male, and everyone please be careful this Easter weekend.”

