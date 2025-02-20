Emery County Sheriff Deputy, K-9 stop vehicle with 100 pounds marijuana

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 19, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Emery County Sheriff Tyson Huntington posted that he hoped everyone enjoyed their holiday weekend.

“It is always nice to get some time off work. I know Deputy Egan Smith and K-9 Deputy Dak are having a great time! However, the people travelling with this 100 pounds of marijuana, not so much,” Huntington wrote.

“Sunday morning, Deputy Smith deployed K-9 Deputy Dak on a vehicle in Green River, Utah. Deputy Dak indicated on the vehicle and a search was conducted. The result was 100 pounds of marijuana.”

The traffickers “took some extra precautions to conceal the odor of the controlled substance, but it did not work,” Huntington wrote. “Great work!

“It is easy for me to showcase a large drug seizure like this but please know this is not unique to our K-9 unit. These happen every day with our Patrol and Corrections Deputies. The seizures may not be as big as 100 pounds of marijuana, but they are just as important and meaningful to the Deputy that is putting in the work.”

Huntington thanked all his deputies.

“Great job guys! I see your hard work, and it is appreciated.”