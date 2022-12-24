Emery County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help finding missing woman

HUNTINGTON, Utah, Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Emery County Sheriff‘s Office is asking for help locating a woman last seen Friday morning.

Missing is 45-year-old Tiffany Cormier. She was last seen in the Huntington area at 7 a.m.

Tiffany is 5 feet 4 inches, with brown hair and eyes, the ECSO statement says. She weighs about 120 pounds.

Police believe she had no vehicle or car at the time she went missing.

If you have any information on Tiffany’s whereabouts, the sheriff’s office asks you contact dispatch its center at 435-381-2404.