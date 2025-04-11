Emery County traffic stop leads to seizure of 1,187 pounds marijuana plants, concentrate

GREEN RIVER, Utah, APRIL 11, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — – A traffic stop in Green River Thursday morning resulted in a large seizure of marijuana plant material and marijuana concentrate.

Deputy Egan Smith, Emery County Sheriff‘s Office, “stopped a truck in Green River for an expired registration,” the agency’s news release says.

“His partner, K-9 Deputy Dak, indicated on the enclosed trailer being pulled by the truck, which warranted a search. Between the truck and trailer, a total of 1,187 pounds of controlled substance was seized,” the release says.

“Great work by our ECSO K-9 Team!”