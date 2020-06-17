Emigration Canyon Road to close to cyclists, runners, skaters during paving project

EMIGRATION CANYON, Utah, June 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Emigration Canyon Metro Township and the Greater Salt Lake Municipal Services District have begun a project to rehabilitate Emigration Canyon Road, from the Emigration Canyon Township line on the west to State Rout 65 on the east.

The project began on June 15 and will continue through mid-September 2020, said a news release from Greater Salt Lake Municipal Services. Salt Lake County Public Works is managing the project.

The decision has been made to close the canyon to recreational cyclists, runners and skaters beginning July 6, the date major asphalt work will begin on the project. With open milled surfaces, sharp drop-offs from the roadway surface, and flagged single-lane travel, the road will not safely accommodate both motor vehicles and recreationists, the news release said.

“We have discussed this project over the last several years,” said Emigration Canyon Mayor Joe Smolka. “The MSD funded the project, and the plan is to complete the road resurfacing by the fall. We understand many of you will be inconvenienced; however, we are looking forward to a safe and well-built road. We appreciate your patience throughout the construction project.”

One-way flagging operations will be in place throughout construction, so motorists should expect moderate delays and plan their travel times accordingly. If possible, motorists are asked to reduce congestion and delays by detouring around the canyon.

“During construction, crews will remove and replace all of the asphalt on the corridor and perform a significant amount of soft spot repair; places where the pavement and sub-material must be completely removed and re-installed, essentially reconstructing sections of the shoulder or roadway,” the news release said. “This project will also include some drainage improvements and adjustments to striping for bike lanes, where existing roadway width allows, to improve safety in the canyon.”

As a result of the project, the life of the pavement in this corridor will be extended, new bike lanes will improve safety for all, and cyclists and motorists will enjoy a more comfortable ride on the new asphalt, the news release said.

For additional information on the project, to view a map of the project area, or to request email updates, click here.