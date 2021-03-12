Employee of residential treatment center in Virgin allegedly showed explicit photo of man to juveniles

VIRGIN, Utah, March 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A staff member at a residential treatment center in Virgin allegedly showed an explicit photograph of a man to juvenile girls.

A probable cause statement from the 5th District Court of Washington County said Guyla Reann Savage, 32, is facing charges of four counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony, and four counts of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor.

On March 4, the Falcon Ridge Ranch Academy reported to Washington County Sheriff’s Office that a staff member had allegedly shown an explicit photograph to four students under the age of 18, the statement said. A written statement allegedly provided by Savage to the facility confirmed the four minors had seen a picture of a man, and the pui that was sexual in nature.

Verbal and written statements were obtained from the minors, confirming they had seen an explicit picture of a male. All four students stated they were looking at Savage’s phone while she was holding it and saw the picture.

“The same four students all reported Reann had touched, or slapped, their buttocks numerous times,” the statement said. “Some students reported she had used her hand, others reported Reann had used a book, or her foot. The students reported they were either involved in horseplay or there was no context for the action, she would just walk into the room and just slap them on the buttocks.”

Savage voluntarily met with the arresting officer at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for an interview concerning the incident. She was read her Miranda rights and requested a lawyer be present. She was not questioned and was placed under arrest.

She was transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility without incident; her bail was set at $5,000.

Savage was on probation or parole at the time of the incident, the statement said.

According to its website, Falcon Ridge Ranch is a licensed residential treatment center dedicated to healing young women, ages 12 through 17, who struggle with mental, emotional, and behavioral issues, usually stemming from trauma.