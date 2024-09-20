‘End of Watch’ for Utah County Sheriff’s K9 office

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 20, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has announced the loss of one of its fur-bearing officers.

“With heavy hearts the Utah County Sheriff’s Office K9 team announces the passing of K9 Chase,” the agency said online Thursday night.

“He began his career in the fall of 2020 and assisted in numerous narcotic seizures and criminal apprehensions.

“K9 Chase will be missed. End of watch 9/18/2024.”

Within five hours of the announcement on Facebook the post had drawn 613 emoticons, 34 comments and 15 shares.

Asked if Chase’ demise was in the line of duty, Public Information Officer Sgt. Spencer Cannon said “He’d had some serious medical problems that lead to this.”