Endangered man missing out of Riverton

RIVERTON, Utah, March 24, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are looking for information after an endangered man has gone missing in Riverton.

The alert was issued at 3:38 a.m. Monday for Christian Darrick Holley, who is said to be schizophrenic and autistic, and to behave violently toward law enforcement.

Holley, 30, is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 134 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair, and is believed to be wearing a dark hoodie with gray writing on the back, and gray sweatpants with black Adidases.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police dispatch. The case number is RV25-4833.