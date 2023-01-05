Enoch City officials: Deaths of 8 were murder-suicide believed initiated by husband, father

ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt) — Enoch City officials have released details on the gunshot deaths, discovered Wednesday, of eight members of a local family.

Officials believe the incident was a murder-suicide initiated by Michael Haight, 42. In addition to Michael Haight, those found dead were:

Tausha Haight, 40, Michael’s wife

The Haights’ children, a daughter and son (twins), age 7; daughters ages 12 and 17; and a son, age 4

Gail Earl, 78, Tausha’s mother

Police were sent on a welfare check to the family’s address, 4923 N. Albert Drive, and entered the residence at 4 p.m. Wednesday, says a statement issued Thursday by Enoch City Government.

Police discovered the three adults and five children deceased from bullet wounds.

“While this intense investigation is ongoing, investigators currently believe there are no suspects outstanding,” the statement says.

“Evidence suggests that the suspect took his own life after killing seven others in the home.”

A city official said later that court records showed Tausha Haight had filed for divorce on Dec. 21, 2022.

More evidence will be available as witnesses are interviewed, evidence is collected and autopsies are performed, the statement says.

“We join with all who are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and want to express our condolences to the family and friends of the victims.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this case as it develops.