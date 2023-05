ENOCH, Utah, May 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Enoch are asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy who has been missing more than two weeks.

Michael Davis was last seen in Enoch on April 16, the Enoch City Police Department stated on its Facebook page Monday.

Michael is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 435-586-9445.