Entire Roy High School football team in quarantine due to positive COVID-19 cases

ROY, Utah, Oct. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The entire Roy High School football team is being quarantined due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases.

“On Monday, Oct. 5, Weber School District officials were notified by the Weber-Morgan Health Department that a third person associated with the Roy High football team has tested positive for COVID-19,” said a statement from the school district. “This third positive case occurred within a two-week period of two other individuals testing positive. Due to privacy reasons, the district does not identity individuals who test positive for COVID-19.”

As a precaution, and at the direction of the Weber-Morgan Health Department, the coaching staff and all players on the Roy High School football team will be quarantined, the statement said. This affects about 13 coaches and 81 players, who were notified Monday of the quarantine requirements.

“Whenever three or more individuals in the same school setting test positive for COVID-19 within a two-week period of time, recommendations call for the entire classroom, group or team be quarantined to prevent further spread of the virus,” the statement said. “Any person who is part of the same setting is considered to be potentially exposed and must quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of last contact with the person who tested positive.”

Because the entire football team is required to quarantine, the game between Roy High and Weber High that was scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9, has now been canceled. It is unknown if the game will be made up at a later date.