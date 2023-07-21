Equipment malfunction likely started fire at Ogden manufacturing plant

OGDEN, Utah, July 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden manufacturing plant sustained about $100,000 in damage Friday morning in a fire likely started by an equipment malfunction, officials said.

Crews responded about 9:22 a.m. to a structure fire in the 3100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, the Ogden City Fire Department stated in a news release.

Smoke was coming from inside the building and fire alarms were going off when crews arrived, the release states. All employees at the plant safely evacuated, officials said.

“The company’s evacuation plan was successful, and all occupants were accounted for. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and had the fire under control and extinguished in a short time frame,” the release states.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though officials said it appears to have started with a malfunctioning piece of equipment. Damage was estimated at $100,000.

Crews from Roy and Riverdale assisted in extinguishing the fire, officials said.