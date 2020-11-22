ESPN: Donovan Mitchell agrees to $195M, 5-year contract extension with Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell has agreed to a five-year, $195 million designated rookie max extension, his agents Ty Sullivan and Austin Brown of CAA Sports told ESPN Sunday.

The Jazz have made the Western Conference playoffs in each of Mitchell’s three seasons.

Mitchell, 24, has career averages of 22.7 points and 4.0 assists per game, ESPN reported. During his Rookie of the Year runner-up campaign, Mitchell became the first rookie since Carmelo Anthony to be the leading scorer for a playoff team with a winning record, averaging 20.5 points per game. His scoring average has increased each season. He averaged 24.0 points per game last season, while also setting career bests in assists (4.3 per game), field goal percentage (.449), 3-point percentage (.366) and free throw percentage (.863).

Mitchell has averaged 27.3 points in 23 career playoff games, including 36.3 points in last season’s seven-game, first-round loss to the Denver Nuggets.

He has yet to publicly comment on the contract extension.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.