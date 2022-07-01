ESPN: Utah Jazz trades center Rudy Gobert to Minnesota Timberwolves

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz is trading center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to a report Friday by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski says the Jazz will receive four players and four future first-round draft picks in exchange for Gobert.

The Timberwolves players who are now Utah bound include Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Walker Kessler, one of the Timberwolves’ 2022 first round draft picks.

Gobert will now be paired with the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ star, Karl-Anthony Towns Wojnarowsk said.

Jazz officials have yet confirm the trade.

