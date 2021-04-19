Event planned to honor 3,616 SLCo child abuse victims with blue pinwheels

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — City and County leaders plan to join with Family Support Center volunteers on Wednesday to honor the victims of confirmed child abuse cases in Salt Lake County in 2020.

The event will be Wednesday morning on the west lawn of the Salt Lake County Government Center, 2001 S. State St. Salt Lake City.

At 9 a.m., volunteers will begin to “plant” 3,616 blue pinwheels in honor of every child who who was know to be abused in Salt Lake County during 2020. The spectacle is intended to visually represent the number of Utah children suffering. April is National Child Abuse Prevention month.

At 10:30 a.m., an anti-abuse proclamation will be read by Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. The proclamation’s intent will be “inviting all residents to do what they can to protect children and prevent child abuse,” a statement organizers says.

Others expected to include Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, Salt Lake County Youth Services Director Carolyn Hansen, Salt Lake County Undersheriff Jake Peterson, and Family Support Center Executive Director Jocelyn De La Rosa.

“Abuse affects more than just the child in that moment, it changes a future and alters society,” the event announcement says. “The lifetime cost of child maltreatment is $831,000 per child and $16.6 million per child for deaths.

“On average 1 in 10 Utah children will be sexually abused before they turn 18, and every year approximately 80 Utah children witness the murder or attempted murder of their mother.”

Organizers ask those interested in helping battle child abuse learn how by going to their website.